S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Sequel Confirmed But Isn’t Coming Anytime Soon

Even though it may not have been as best-selling as, say, the Call of Duty franchise, the first-person survival horror shooter S.T.A.L.K.E.R. has gained a huge following since its initial debut in 2007 with Shadow of Chernobyl. Since then we’ve seen a number of add-ons like Clear Sky and Call of Pripyat — but never really a genuine sequel.

One was announced way back in 2010 with a potential release date of 2012. But it never saw the light of day and left many fans wondering what was happening with the follow-up. Now we have a better idea.

Years later — and boy do we mean years later — GSC Game World has confirmed that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is once again on the map, with development well underway. This came in the form of a teaser site that didn’t have much information to offer aside from its announcement, save for a release year.

According to the site, the sequel isn’t expected to arrive until 2021. That’s three years from now. What’s more, no platforms have been revealed yet. More than likely we’ll see the game for PC at the very least, along with possible console releases. Whether that’s Xbox One and PlayStation 4 or next Xbox (not the official name) and PlayStation 5 has yet to be seen.

There appears to be some kind of email sign-up at the bottom in case fans want to get more information about the game. But aside from that GSC Game World isn’t saying anything about it. No storyline, no weapons, not even a glimpse at what the in-game art is like. Just that it’s coming.

E3 is around the corner, so who knows? Maybe GSC Game World will offer something besides a logo to gaze at. But it looks like the team is taking its sweet time to make S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 a reality and lives up to the hype of the original game. But who would’ve thought we’d wait over a decade to see it make its way back to the surface?

We’ll see what happens with the game in the months ahead. But at the very least you can check out the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and its add-ons for PC now.