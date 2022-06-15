Stalker 2's New Trailer Shows Off Gloomy In-Game Intro

Stalker 2 has received a new trailer that properly sets the tone of the post-apocalyptic world that developer GSC Game World is creating. Stalker 2 is one of the most anticipated games releasing within the next year, as it's the first game in the series since 2009 and looks to be a massive technical feat. The game was originally slated to release by the end of 2021, but the developer decided to push the game to late 2022 to give the game an additional layer of polish. Sadly, the development was interrupted in early 2022 when the Ukrainian developer was caught in the midst of a war with Russia. Many developers have since taken up arms to fight back against Russia while others work in less than ideal conditions or in a newly established office in Czech Republic.

With that said, Stalker 2 has set a "goal" of launching in 2023, but understandably, GSC Game World was unable to narrow it down beyond that. To help tide fans over while they work on the game, a new trailer for Stalker 2 was released during Xbox's extended summer showcase. The new trailer doesn't feature any gameplay, but is the in-game intro to Stalker 2 that players will see when they start the game. It's a pretty moody tone setter, but one that helps capture the vibe and aesthetic that GSC Game World is looking to achieve. Should everything go smoothly, hopefully we'll see more from the game later this year and have a closer look at some gameplay.

Stalker 2 is currently slated as an Xbox and PC exclusive, though it's believed that the game will come to additional platforms after a short window of time. GSC Game World hasn't officially announced the game for other platforms, so that doesn't mean it will, but documents from the Epic vs Apple case suggested that the game only had a three month exclusivity window with Xbox. Regardless, it's great to see that development and that developers are able to continue making the game that they are passionate about.