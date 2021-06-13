Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl Release Date Revealed Alongside New Trailer

✖

As many expected it would, Stalker 2 showed up during Xbox and Bethesda's E3 2021 conference. After reemerging from the shadows last July at the Xbox Games Showcase, developer GSC Game World returned to the Xbox stage with a new trailer and a release date of April 28, 2022.

As you can see via the trailer above, Stalker 2 is one of the most next-gen-looking games we've seen at E3 so far, and that's because it's a true next-gen experience. It's not coming to last-gen consoles, and as a result, it's packing a bit more in the technical departments than many other upcoming games which have decided to go the cross-gen route.

Stalker 2 will be available via the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC when it releases. At the moment of publishing, there's been no official word of the game coming to PS5, but according to various rumors and leaks, it's only a timed console exclusive for Xbox, meaning it's likely PS5 bound as well.

"The award-winning PC franchise loved by millions of players is making a true next-gen console debut with Stalker 2," reads an official pitch of the game. "Experience a unique blend of first-person shooter, immersive sim and horror. The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is a unique, dangerous and ever-changing environment. It promises a lot — the artifacts of unbelievable value can be yours if you dare to claim them. The price you may pay, on the other hand, is no less than your own life. One of the biggest open-worlds to date, filled with radiation, mutants and anomalies, is yours to explore. All the choices across the way not only define your own epic story, but influence the future itself. Be mindful about what you see, do and plan, as you will have to find your way through the Zone or be forever lost to it."

