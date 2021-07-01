Original Star Fox Developer Reveals How to Bring Back the Series

✖

Fans have been begging for a new Star Fox game for quite some time, but the series has yet to see a new installment on Nintendo Switch. Over the last 20 years, Nintendo's Star Fox games have deviated pretty far from the formula that made hits out of Star Fox and Star Fox 64, and the original game's co-programmer thinks the series needs to go back to basics. In an interview with GameXplain, Giles Goddard listed the things he would do to bring Star Fox back to greatness, eliminating "gimmicks," and bringing in the elements that fans first fell in love with.

"I think I would just dial it back a lot and not put in gimmicks like, you know, the stuff Star Fox Zero had, and maybe not even put in the free roaming aspects and stuff like that," Goddard told GameXplain. "I would just bring it back, pull it back into what made the original Star Fox fun, and just make one based on that. I don't know how popular it would be, but it would be cool to try."

The last new game in the series was Star Fox Zero, which released on Wii U in 2016. While Nintendo has ported a number of Wii U games over to Switch, Star Fox Zero has remained stranded on the platform, likely as a result of middling critical reception. The Star Fox team did appear in the Nintendo Switch version of Starlink: Battle for Atlas, but fans looking for a dedicated game starring the team have been left wanting.

Thankfully, it seems like only a matter of time before Nintendo brings back the Star Fox series! Nintendo has never let too much time go between series entries, and it clearly means a lot to the company. It's difficult to say how the franchise might return. It's possible Nintendo could embrace the "back to basics" approach Goddard calls for in the interview, or it might rely on "gimmicks" like Star Fox Zero's motion controls, or the third-person combat of Star Fox Adventures. Hopefully, fans won't have to wait too long to find out what will come next!

[H/T: GameSpot]