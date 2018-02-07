Star Fox Zero Hits Rock Bottom Price At Gamestop, and It Might Be For a New Copy

When Star Fox Zero was released a couple of years ago, it was meant to usher in a new generation of fandom for the Wii U, bringing back the classic style of space action that we’ve come to expect from the series, under the direction of Bayonetta development team Platinum Games.

But then the game collapsed, mainly because Nintendo insisted upon a clumsy gameplay design that involved both analog and motion-based play, without an option to turn it off. As a result, the game didn’t fare nearly as well as the company had hoped, and spelled the beginning of the end for the Wii U.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, if you still have a system and are curious to see how the game turned out, the good news is you’ll be able to find out for a really low price.

GameStop has recently dropped the used price of Star Fox Zero to its lowest yet, as you can pick up a copy right now for just $4.99 – or maybe even less, as the game is $3.99 for Power Up Rewards Elite Pro members.

But here’s the thing – you may actually be scoring more than just a used copy. According to Wario64 over on Twitter, several GameStop stores, in an effort to cut down stock, may have converted new copies of the game over to pre-owned, in an effort to get them out the door.

This could be good news to Star Fox fans, as new copies of the game automatically come with a second game – Star Fox Guard. This secondary adventure was originally released as a pack-in for the title, featuring defensive style play with fellow Star Fox pilot Slippy Toad and his ally. Although it didn’t quite have long-term replay value, it’s a pretty fun game while it lasts.

While some players may question if Star Fox Zero is worth it, it’s a pretty reasonable deal, getting two games for five bucks or less.

But, seriously, Nintendo should give Zero a second chance on the Nintendo Switch some day – and with better options when it comes to gameplay. Let us choose between motion and analog, guys.