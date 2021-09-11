Star Fox Developer Wants to Port Wii U Entry to Nintendo Switch

The most recent entry in Nintendo’s long-running Star Fox series happens to be that of Star Fox Zero, which was released on the Wii U back in 2016. While the game itself proved to be a bit divisive amongst fans, others have been hoping that Nintendo would end up bringing the title to Nintendo Switch in the form of a new port to allow a whole new audience to play it for the first time. And although Nintendo hasn’t announced any such move just yet, the developer of Star Fox Zero has revealed that it is very open to this idea.

In a new conversation with VGC, Star Fox Zero developer PlatinumGames said that it would definitely be willing to port the Wii U title to Nintendo Switch if Nintendo made such a request. “It’s not cool that people aren’t able to play older games because they’re locked out of the platform, so of course if anything was possible we’d like to bring over any of those older titles to the newer platforms,” said PlatinumGames studio head Atsushi Inaba of the idea. “It kind of depends on what’s in the realm of actual possibility, but yeah, if the chance came up it’s definitely something we’d like to think about.”

The biggest problem with such a port of Star Fox Zero, however, is that the game was intrinsically designed with the Wii U in mind. As such, bringing it over to Nintendo Switch would require certain changes to how the title was played. And in that regard, Nintendo would have to make the calls on what changes would be made. “The important thing to remember there is that because it’s Nintendo’s IP, the ideas are coming from Miyamoto-san himself,” Inaba added. “Of course, at that time there was a lot of discussion between Platinum and Nintendo, but if the opportunity came up to bring Star Fox Zero to the Switch again it would be more of a question of what he would like to do in that opportunity, and of course we would respect that again.”

