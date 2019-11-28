Baby Yoda Is Being Modded Into Star Wars Battlefront 2

Baby Yoda from the Star Wars series The Mandalorian has now progressed through the natural lifespan of a meme to the point that it’s being modded into games. A Star Wars Battlefront 2 player shared a post within the game’s subreddit that showed the tiny character who’s part of Yoda’s species in the show modded into the game itself. The mod’s in its early stages, but it’s likely going to be far from the end of the Baby Yoda mods now that the door’s now been opened to.

The Reddit user by the name of Nanobuds1220 shared the image below to show the first work-in-progress depiction of their fan-made mod. We see Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian implemented into Star Wars Battlefront 2 with his pointy ears, big eyes, and infantile appearance compared to the other established character’s we’ve seen from Yoda’s species.

The user who created the mod added within the comments that this was a “quick test” for adding Baby Yoda into the game. Responding to some of the feedback from other users about the first image shared, they said that the “final version will have the correct eyes.”

Other people might’ve been working on their mods for Baby Yoda, but if they weren’t already, the news of this mod will most likely encourage people to work on their own creations. Perhaps someone will be able to find a way to add Baby Yoda into Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to give Cal Kestis a new mentor through the Force-sensitive creature.

Whether you call it Baby Yoda because that’s just the simplest and most popular name for it or insist that the character isn’t actually Yoda, it’s evident that the creature has become the breakout star of The Mandalorian and has taken over the show. Its popularity has grown to the point that people have been clamoring for Baby Yoda merch which they finally got recently, though more is on the way.

Until those mods and the rest of the merch do arrive, we’ll have to make do with future episodes of The Mandalorian and as many memes as the Internet can produce. There are already tons of memes out there about Baby Yoda, and we’ve even got a list of some of the best ones to shorten your search.