Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Classic Reverts First Update in Years After It Broke the Game

An unusual series of events played out in the classic 2005 version of Star Wars: Battlefront 2 this week where the game got its first update in years only to have it promptly reverted after the patch broke the game. The update released was meant to address some compatibility problems and other issues but ending up causing much more harm than good. It’s gone now though, so those still playing the original Battlefront 2 can hopefully continue doing so without further issues.

Battlefront 2’s latest update which was the first the game received in the past three years addressed problems with resolutions and controller support, or at least that was the intent of the update. Some of those issues targeted were ones players brought up in forums and other discussions intermittently, but the requests for those issues to get fixed didn’t compare to the deluge of posts on the game’s Steam board after the update went live.

Within the community boards on Steam, posts would usually be shared about the game a couple times a day. Starting on February 9th, however, the boards played host to topics after topics about how the hotfix broke different parts of the game players had been accustomed to. Certain resolutions no longer worked properly and neither did some controllers which largely defeated the purpose of the update. Other problems included players signing into the game, mapping their controls, and using different mods that have worked for forever without issue.

The problems at least didn’t last for too long, however, with the post-update issues now resolved. Within the game’s news section, an official post from the creators where we’d see updates on the game simply said “Reverting to the previous version.” It looks like the issues from before the update will stick around for now, though that’s better than what was happening after the update was released.

There’s still the question of whether those existing problems will be addressed now that the attempted update broke so many things, but judging from the sentiments expressed in the discussions, many players have adopted the stance of not trying to fix something that isn’t too broken.

[H/T Eurogamer]