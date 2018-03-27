Star Wars Battlefront 2’s Latest Patch Now Available

The latest patch for Star Wars Battlefront 2 is now live and brings with it several key fixes to abundantly common player reported issues. In-game unit speed has been adjusted appropriately, as well as an issue with Interceptor Class Star Cards’ rarity level being swapped out at random. The team over at DICE have also cited “various other bug issues,” though what they specifically are has not been noted.

For fans of playing Darth Maul, the team has also addressed the issue where his Saber throw missed its mark more than it should have in an online match. The latest patch is targeted towards the multiplayer portion of the newest Battlefront with the single-player campaign left untouched as there are no reported issues at this time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To check out the gameplay tweaks now available on all platforms, check out the full patch notes below:

“With your help we were able to quickly identify and then act on some of the issues we saw shortly after the Progression Update. We expect these fixes will improve your play experience – especially for players who saw some of their Interceptor Class Star Cards rarities swap around.”

– The Star Wars Battlefront II Team

Heroes and Special Units

Blaster-wielding Heroes and Special Units are now moving at their correct speed again

Starfighters

Fixed an issue where some Interceptor Class Star Cards had their rarity levels swapped

General Improvements and Bugfixes

Fixed an issue with Locked / Unlocked Star Cards showing the incorrect state

Fixed a stuttering issue with DX11/12 for AMD GPU players during gameplay

Fixed an issue with players getting a black screen when deploying

Various crash fixes

Known Issues:

Darth Maul’s SABER THROW ability does not always hit its target

Sometimes, upon completing the Rodian appearance challenge the awarded crate does not display any contents. The Rodian appearance is still awarded as intended.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.