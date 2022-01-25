Star Wars Battlefront 3 Reportedly Isn’t in Development at EA

Star Wars Battlefront 3 reportedly isn’t in development at Electronic Arts right now. Earlier today, EA and Lucasfilm Games revealed that they would be collaborating on three new Star Wars video games in the future, all of which would be overseen by developer Respawn Entertainment. However, as a byproduct of this announcement, it seems like the two entities have essentially now confirmed that they won’t be working together on a sequel to DICE’s Star Wars Battlefront 2 at any point in the near future.

According to a new report from GamesBeat, DICE will not be tapped to create a new game in the Star Wars Battlefront series. The report in question states that EA will instead only be working with the Star Wars IP in the future at Respawn Entertainment. As such, this is why so many new projects were revealed today with Respawn leading the charge.

The main reason why EA now seems to be consolidating its work on Star Wars games at Respawn rather than DICE is because DICE will now look to predominantly focus on the Battlefield franchise. Following the less-than-stellar launch of Battlefield 2042 at the end of 2021, the studio is now focused on fixing its most recent release before it tackles anything else. Even beyond Battlefield 2042, though, DICE as a whole is seemingly going to be EA’s developer that will work on Battlefield well into the future. Despite the franchise’s rough state over the past few years, clearly, EA still believes that Battlefield needs to be a core component of the company in the future, which is why DICE won’t be juggling the Battlefront series as well.

Of course, it’s worth noting that all of these plans could definitely change in the future, so the idea of Star Wars Battlefront 3 one day coming about shouldn’t be completely lost. But if you’re someone who wanted to see a sequel to Star Wars Battlefront 2 any time soon, it sounds like you should dash those hopes for the time being.

How do you feel about Star Wars Battlefront 3 potentially never getting made? And what do you think about DICE as a whole potentially no longer working on Star Wars video games? Let me know your own reaction to this news either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.