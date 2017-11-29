Star Wars: Battlefront II, Call of Duty: WWII And More On Sale At Target Next Week

While this past week’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday offered a great amount of significant deals for gamers to get their hands on, one game that was missing out on the action was Star Wars: Battlefront II, mainly because EA didn’t feel like marking it down just yet, since it did just come out over the past week and a half or so. But this Sunday, you’ll have a key opportunity to get the game for a much cheaper price.

Our Twitter friend Wario64 recently posted images from a forthcoming Target ad for next week, and it shows right on the main page that some key titles are being brought down to $39.99. Among them is Star Wars: Battlefront II, which players can get for $20 off the normal price.

In addition, Call of Duty: WWII can also be picked up for $39.99, along with NBA 2K18 and Destiny 2, for those of you that didn’t get it when it was on sale for $27 last week. Still a decent deal, considering what the game has to offer.

There have also been other deals revealed in this Sunday’s ad, making Target a good place to get your hands on the latest games. Here are some of the deals we spotted in the ad:

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (multiple platforms)- $39.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (multiple platforms)- $39.99

Overwatch: Origins Edition (multiple platforms)- $29.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (multiple platforms)- $39.99

The Evil Within 2 (multiple platforms)- $39.99

Grand Theft Auto V (multiple platforms)- $29.99

WWE 2K18 (multiple platforms) $39.99.

New Nintendo 3DS XL Galaxy Edition- $174.99

Xbox One S 500GB Minecraft Bundle- $229.99

EA Sports games- Buy one, get one 50 percent off (includes Madden NFL 18, FIFA 18, NHL 18 and NBA Live 18)

DualShock 4 and Xbox One select controllers; $59.99

Also advertised is the PlayStation 4 Slim bundle with Star Wars: Battlefront II for $299.99, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for the Nintendo Switch for $59.99.

So there are a ton of good deals within this circular, including that lower price on Battlefront II that a lot of players have been waiting for. Could other retailers follow suit? Guess we’ll find out soon enough.