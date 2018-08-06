Star Wars Battlefront II Patch Brings Back Emperor Palpatine

Star Wars Battlefront II is bringing back Emperor Palpatine from his hiatus with a new patch out that fixes his overpowered issues.

The lighting-casting character was removed earlier in July after EA Dice said that there was a problem with his moves that made him way stronger than intended. According to reports from players, Palpatine was able to sling his lightning attack through walls and still damage players through the structures and at other odd angles. The decision was made to remove him from the game until a fix could be implemented.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We plan to execute our Kill Switch (KS) for him. This means he will be removed from the game,” EA Dice said. “He will be disabled until a hotfix can be deployed. We don’t take this decision lightly, but we feel it is in the best interest for everyone until a fix can be deployed.”

Now, Emperor Palpatine is ready to return to the battles of Star Wars Battlefront II. EA Dice shared the latest patch notes on Monday to confirm that both Emperor Palpatine and the Ewok Hunt game mode are once again playable.

“Emperor Palpatine and Ewok Hunt are back!” the new patch notes said. “The issues that required us to temporarily disable both have been fixed in this patch. In addition to that we’ve deployed balancing updates to lightsaber heroes in Galactic Assault that should make them viable again. Give them a try and let us know what you think.”

The actual patch notes that contain the changelist for August’s first patch are relatively light outside of the return of Emperor Palpatine and Ewok Hunt with just a few bug fixes being implemented. Stamina for lightsaber heroes was also rebalanced, but further details of that change weren’t shared in the full patch notes that can be found below.