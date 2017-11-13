Star Wars: Battlefront II Hero Cost Drastically Reduced Following Fan Outrage

Many fans have been looking forward to Star Wars: Battlefront II, but there have also been a number of players turned off by the idea of a “pay-to-win” formula with DICE’s revamped loot crate system. EA has since tried to fan the flames by commenting on Microtransactions within the game, but it’s gotten quite a bit of negative feedback, mainly based upon the idea that it’ll literally take some time (we’re talking days) to unlock some of the best heroes in the game.

Electronic Arts wanted to reassure its fans that it is listening, and not necessarily just trying to get the ire of the Reddit community. Today it posted a blog, noting that it is revamping the pricing of unlocking heroes, so that it won’t take forever to do so. And it also noted that it will be hosting a Reddit AMA this Wednesday, to answer many of the concerns that fans have about the upcoming sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Listening, and providing choices in how you play, will always be our principle with Star Wars Battlefront II. We want to ensure the game is balanced and fun both today and for years into the future,” the team explained.

“Making games great comes from regular tuning. As one example, today we’re making a substantial change based on what we’ve seen during the Play First trial. There’s been a lot of discussion around the amount of in-game credits (and time) it takes to unlock some of our heroes, especially Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. Unlocking a hero is a great accomplishment in the game, something we want players to have fun earning. We used data from the beta to help set those levels, but it’s clear that more changes were needed.

“So, we’re reducing the amount of credits needed to unlock the top heroes by 75 percent. Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader will now be available for 15,000 credits; Emperor Palpatine, Chewbacca, and Leia Organa for 10,000 credits; and Iden at 5,000 credits. Based on what we’ve seen in the trial, this amount will make earning these heroes an achievement, but one that will be accessible for all players.

“It’s a big change, and it’s one we can make quickly. It will be live today, with an update that is getting loaded into the game.”

It’s also set to make a few adjustments based on features that players liked (and some they didn’t like), and will continue to keep listening in the future.

As for the Reddit AMA, it’ll be announcing details on when it’ll be taking place through its social channels. But it’s expected to take place this Wednesday, just a couple of days before the game’s mainstream release.

Hopefully these changes will bring a few players back into the fold – though there are sure to be some continuing to show concern for the game’s loot crate system. And some people are wondering if the publisher planned this all along, to some extent. Whatever the case, at least it’ll bring some, ahem, balance to the Force?

Star Wars: Battlefront II releases this Friday for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.