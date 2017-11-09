‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Shows Off Blistering New Space Combat Footage At Gamescom

2015's Star Was Battlefront was good for what it was, but many accused the game of a lack of variety. The upcoming Star Wars Battlefront II is taking a three-pronged approach to the issue – the standard multiplayer shooter gameplay of course returns, but it will be joined by a full story mode, and totally revamped space battles.

EA is focusing on the space battles, developed by the experienced team at Criterion (Burnout, Need For Speed), at this year's Gamescom. Last week the cinematic trailer for Battlefront II's Starfighter Assault mode leaked forcing EA to officially release it early (check it out above), but the trailer isn't all EA has prepared for Gamescom. They also just dropped a more detailed look at Starfighter Assault gameplay, which will have you itching to jump into the cockpit.

Check out the first look at Starfighter Assault, below…