‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Shows Off Blistering New Space Combat Footage At Gamescom
2015's Star Was Battlefront was good for what it was, but many accused the game of a lack of variety. The upcoming Star Wars Battlefront II is taking a three-pronged approach to the issue – the standard multiplayer shooter gameplay of course returns, but it will be joined by a full story mode, and totally revamped space battles.
EA is focusing on the space battles, developed by the experienced team at Criterion (Burnout, Need For Speed), at this year's Gamescom. Last week the cinematic trailer for Battlefront II's Starfighter Assault mode leaked forcing EA to officially release it early (check it out above), but the trailer isn't all EA has prepared for Gamescom. They also just dropped a more detailed look at Starfighter Assault gameplay, which will have you itching to jump into the cockpit.
Check out the first look at Starfighter Assault, below…
The new Star Wars Battlefront II Starfighter Assault demo takes place on the Fondor: Imperial Shipyards map, which is packed with Star Destroyers, and, of course, plenty of Imperial fighters to do battle with. All your favorites, including X-Wings, TIE Fighters, and more make appearances.
A lot of the elements from Battlefront II's boots-on-the-ground shooter modes make the jump to Starfighter Assault, including the new class system, Hero and Villains, who all have their own distinct ships like the Millennium Falcon or Slave 1, and the ability to customize your ship. It looks like Starfighter Assault will provide players with all the depth fans could want.
Starfighter Assault and the Imperial Shipyards map will be a part of Battlefront II's upcoming open beta, which kicks off on October 4 for players who have pre-ordered, and October 6 for everybody else.
Star Wars Battlefront II soars onto PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 17. You can check out WWG's latest coverage of the game, right here.