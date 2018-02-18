Star Wars Battlefront II Update Scheduled for Release

A release date for the next Star Wars Battlefront II update has now been scheduled with the patch going live on Feb. 19.

The update that’s been discussed and previewed for a while now will be releasing at different times depending on what system players use. PC players will get the update first with Xbox One owners receiving it last, PlayStation 4 there in the middle as outlined by the Patch 2.1 rollout schedule.

Scheduled Patch 1.2 Rollout:

PC: 9:00 UTC /1:00 AM PT

PS4: 10:00 UTC /2:00 AM PT

X1: 11:00 UTC /3:00 AM PT

But despite being scheduled, a full list of the changes going into the new patch has not yet been revealed, though the complete patch notes should be easy to find once they’re ready when the patch releases. In the meantime, players can look to a previously announced list of Patch 2.1 highlights to give an idea of what the update will fix and add with elements like limited-time game modes being added along with much more.

Our limited time Jetpack Cargo mode arrives

Arcade Updates (AI updates and more)

Heroes & Villains Balancing (Boba Fett, Palpatine, Iden, Rey, Bossk, Kylo Ren, Luke, Chewbacca, Yoda, Lando, Darth Vader & Captain Phasma all see either, nerfs, buffs and tweaks)

Classes, Reinforcements & Core Combat (Dodge updates, emotes, weapon tweaks, SCS un-nerf, and more)

Milestones (Updates)

Level Design Balance Changes

Level Design Bug Fixes

General Improvements and Bug Fixes (Duplicate SC credits, Blaster glow, lightsaber glow, color-blind settings tweak, performance and stability changes, and more)

and more…

However, if you’ve been banking on some of the problems in the “Known Issues” section of Star Wars Battlefront II forums to be fixed, you might have to wait a bit longer.

“I want to highlight that while some key Known Issues will be addressed in this update, a lot of them will not, the team is very much working to address them, and we hope to bring that list to zero items in the near future,” wrote EA’s community manager in the patch notes preview.

Patch 2.1 for Star Wars Battlefront II is scheduled to release on Feb. 19 at the times detailed above.