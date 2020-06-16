Star Wars Episode l: Racer Gets New PS4 and Nintendo Switch Release Date

✖

Star Wars Episode I: Racer now has a new release date on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch following two separate delays. Aspyr, the developer working on the remastered version of the Star Wars classic, announced on Tuesday its plans to release the game on June 23rd for both the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. This means that barring any other delays related to reasons which caused the first two push backs or anything else that might prevent the game from launching, players will be piloting their racers in a little under a week on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Aspyr tweeted about the new release date on Tuesday to confirm the June 23rd date for the game. This new release date puts the game out on both consoles over a month after it was originally set to be available.

ATTN Star Wars Episode l: Racer Fans!!!

We are slated to release on both Nintendo Switch and PS4 on June 23rd.

Thank you for your continued support, .gifs, and kind comments as we've worked on this release.

🏁We'll see you on the racetracks.🏁 pic.twitter.com/9hRgvzqvpZ — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) June 16, 2020

The remastered Star Wars game was supposed to be out on May 12th for both consoles before the PlayStation 4 version was first delayed. Aspyr said at the time the game would be delayed until May 26th on the PlayStation 4 but would still launch on the Nintendo Switch as planned.

Then another tweet came just one day before the game was supposed to release on the Nintendo Switch. Aspyr said that due to complications which arose from having to work at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, the game would be further delayed not only on the PlayStation 4 but also on the Nintendo Switch. No new release date was set at that time.

“We are so excited to share Star Wars Episode l: Racer with you soon!” Aspyr said on May 11th. “Unfortunately, due to the ongoing work from home requirements across the industry, the game will be further delayed on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. We’ll be back with an update as soon as possible.”

Things could always change between now and June 23rd as we’ve seen twice now from the past, but as it stands, the game should be out for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in exactly one week.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.