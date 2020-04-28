Star Wars Episode l: Racer Release Date Delayed on PlayStation 4

✖

After initially announcing earlier this month that the new port of fan-favorite podracing video game Star Wars Episode I: Racer would release for both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on May 12th, it was today revealed by Aspyr in a new update that it won't actually be coming to both consoles on the same date. The updated video game will now release for Nintendo Switch on May 12th and late release for PlayStation 4 on May 26th.

"We have an update on the launch of Star Wars Episode l: Racer," Aspyr shared on social media. "Unfortunately, we’ve just learned that we will have to delay the game on PlayStation 4 until May 26." At this time, it's unclear exactly what's caused the delay, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the world's collective response has certainly played havoc with production schedules for video games.

"Star Wars fans can soon go full throttle with Aspyr’s update to the classic, fan-favorite, Star Wars Episode l: Racer,” Aspyr's Elizabeth Howard, vice president of publishing, said as part of the original release date announcement. "The beloved game has been modernized for the most optimal gaming experience on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Star Wars fans should get ready to steer their racer to victory and leave their opponents in the dust."

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer is set to release for Nintendo Switch on May 12th and PlayStation 4 on May 26th for $14.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Star Wars franchise right here.

