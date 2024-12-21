Star Wars Fans Can Now Download New Free Game

There is a new Star Wars game available for free, though there are some requirements that need to be met in order to score the free game download. Star Wars video games have been a series of highs and lows lately. The multiplayer-focused Star Wars Battlefront games have been missing since 2017, but they have been replaced with some great single-player Star Wars games, such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The single-player Star Wars games haven’t always been great though. This year the highly-anticipated Star Wars Outlaws came out, but disappointed most Star Wars fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to core console and PC releases, the series has also dabbled in VR to a success rate more hit and miss than anything else. The latest Star Wars VR example is Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, which failed to really resonate though this is a problem for the vast majority of VR games released. Those that have never experienced this Star Wars game can now play it for free via PlayStation Plus Premium.

Of course, not only is a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription required, but a PlayStation VR2 set is required. And naturally, this offer is limited to those on PS5. Those that check all of these boxes can download the entire game and play it for free. How long the game is going to be available via PS Plus Premium, we don’t know, but the Star Wars game is only three to six hours long so there will be plenty of time to play it for those interested.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge actually debuted back in 2020 via the Oculus Quest, but it didn’t come to PlayStation VR2 until 2023. Developed by ILMxLAB and published by Disney, the game is notably inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Normally to experience the game on PlayStation VR2 costs $39.99.

“As a Droid Repair Technician who crash lands on Batuu, take on missions in the Batuu wilds, face off against the Guavian Death Gang, infiltrate a First Order facility and travel to other eras in the galaxy, in your own unforgettable Star Wars story,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game on the PlayStation Store.

For more Star Wars coverage — including all of the latest Star Wars news, all of the latest Star Wars rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Star Wars deals — click here.