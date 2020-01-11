Star Wars Game Could Reportedly Launch New Saga in 2021

According to a variety of new reports, the next saga of Star Wars is set to begin in 2021, and it will be kicked off by a new video game. The reports come way of a few different sources and note that Lucasfilm is currently preparing the next big chapter in the iconic sci-fi franchise, and while you’d think this new era would be started with a new movie, it sounds like it’s actually going to be a new video game, perhaps signaling Lucasfilm and Disney’s commitment to making Star Wars games going forward.

As mentioned above, the reports come from multiple places, or more specifically, Making Star Wars and Ziru.hu, two sites dedicated to the franchise. More or less, the pair allege the next chapter — under the codename Project Luminous — will take place about 400 years before any of the events in the Skywalker Saga during The High Republic Era. Further, it’s alleged that it will narrow the focus down to a group of Jedi exploring the mysterious outer-regions of the galaxy. More intricate details aren’t really divulged, at least details of the salient variety, however, it’s mentioned that a young Yoda may play a major character, which makes sense. After all, marketing.

The reports also mention that for this new era of Star Wars, the pair will get away from the trilogy format, and rather mimic what Marvel has done with Marvel Cinematic Universe, in other words create standalone movies and stories that crossover, but don’t lock into each other.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt given that’s information of the unofficial variety. However, we know EA — who has been granted the gaming rights for the franchise by Disney — is making at least one, possibly two Star Wars games right now. Now, the confirmed one, which we know nothing about, isn’t expected to release until at least 2022. This is very likely the game Motive is working on. However, there’s also speculation that DICE L.A. is working on a Star Wars game of its own. In other words, it could be this 2021 project.

