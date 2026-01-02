PS4 Star Wars Game Explodes in Price for Unexpected Reason

Physical copies of a Star Wars video game on PlayStation 4 have started to skyrocket in price on resale websites in recent days. The resale market for video games is always fluctuating in one way or another, which can result in plenty of games from yesteryear becoming much more valuable. Typically, games that get delisted on digital platforms tend to see their values jump the most, as physical copies then become the only way in which they can be accessed. Rather than this same situation playing once again, though, this Star Wars game in question is jumping in value for a much more unusual reason.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the past few days, PS4 editions of Star Wars: Racer Revenge have started to sell for up to $300 on eBay and other auction sites. Originally released in 2002 on PlayStation 2, Racer Revenge is the sequel to the beloved game Star Wars Episode 1: Racer. It would later be re-released in 2015 on PS4 and received a physical version in 2019 via Limited Run Games. There was never anything particularly special about these physical PS4 editions of Racer Revenge, that is, until a recent announcement.

The reason that Star Wars: Racer Revenge is now selling for hundreds of dollars is because the game is claimed to be needed to assist in a new jailbreak method for PS5 consoles. This method, once released to the public, will require a specific game to carry out the PS5 jailbreak. For one reason or another, Star Wars: Racer Revenge on PS4 is the game in question that’s going to be needed, which has led to many quickly trying to snatch up the game.

Play video

To contribute to this, there are said to be only about 10,000 physical copies of Star Wars: Racer Revenge that were ever released. This scarcity, combined with the newfound demand for Racer Revenge, has resulted in prices shooting upward quickly. While PS4 copies of the game were selling for roughly $50 to $75 just a few days ago, they’re now selling for $250 to $300 on average, which other listings appearing on eBay for $400 or more.

It remains to be seen just how high these resale prices for Star Wars: Racer Revenge will continue to climb. Hopefully, if you were ever in the market for a PS4 copy of Racer Revenge, you were able to grab the game for your collection before this jailbreak news hit the internet. And if you still want to get an original copy of the game on PS2, its price should remain unaffected but this situation.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

[H/T Resell Calendar]