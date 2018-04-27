Several Star Wars Games and Xbox Classics Now Available On Xbox One

You may recall earlier in the month when we reported that several original Xbox games were coming to Xbox One via backward compatibility, including a handful of classics and cult favorites.

Today, the second wave arrived, and that means you can enjoy several long lost Star Wars favorites in 4K through Xbox One X, as well as for play on your Xbox One. In addition, several other games are available as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Regarding the five Star Wars games you have to choose from, here’s the rundown:

Star Wars Battlefront: The multiplayer favorite that started it all, Battlefront introduces a number of playable classes, as you pit the Rebels against the Empire in a number of exciting situations

Star Wars Battlefront II (not to be confused with EA’s version, this is the ORIGINAL): The follow-up to the hit favorite features even more characters, more battle action and the introduction of Galactic Warfare, which we still can’t get enough of.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy II: Learn the ways of the Force and take on all sorts of dangerous enemies as you embrace the way of the Jedi!

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter: Take to deep space in a number of exciting missions, blasting enemies from the sky and finding new challenges!

Star Wars: Republic Commando: Guide your elite squad through a number of dangerous situations, letting your weapon do the talking in this exciting first-person shooter!

On top of that, the following four games can be purchased as well:

Destroy All Humans!: As an alien hellbent on world domination, use your powers to capture and kill humans, and then take to the skies and fry everything in your UFO!

Full Spectrum Warrior: Get ready for an intense action experience, as you team up with your squad to take on deadly enemies.

MX Unleashed: Get to riding across a number of arcade-style challenges as you master your motorbike skills to get a first place victory!

Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction: Guide your soldier into a number of explosive situations, taking down adversaries and causing some very big bangs.

Panzer Elite Action (Europe only): Take control of a powerful tank as you hunt down rivals and attempt to take back your land in the name of freedom!

The original disc games will now work on your Xbox One (via an update), and if you need to buy these again, they’re available through the Xbox Live Marketplace for $9.99 apiece. Not a bad deal at all, compared to some of the higher-up costs for physical copies (especially Jedi Knight).

Don’t forget to check out these previously released games as well, including SSX 3 and Panzer Dragoon Orta!