Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Studio Seemingly Hiring for Sequel

Respawn Entertainment -- the studio behind Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Apex Legends, Titanfall, and more -- is working on a new Star Wars game, which, according to previous rumors, is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2. Last year we began to hear a word of two Star Wars games in development: a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 and Star Wars Battlefront 3. That said, while Respawn Entertainment did develop Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, DICE has handled the Star Wars Battlefront series so far. In other words, it's safe to assume this isn't for Star Wars Battlefront 3, which means it's either Jedi Fallen Order 2 or a brand new Star Wars game.

Right now, it's safe to assume this mystery game is a sequel to Cal Kestis' story, though this hasn't been confirmed. All we know -- courtesy of Blair Brown, a senior producer at Respawn -- is that the studio is working on something involving Star Wars, which we've known is the case since last December.

"Hey #gamedev #gamedevjobs Twitter, I'm looking for an experienced producer to come work with me on Star Wars at Respawn," writes Brown. "We're a small production team and rarely have openings so hit me up quick if you're interested or have questions!"

Hey #gamedev #gamedevjobs twitter, I'm looking for an experienced Producer to come work with me on Star Wars @Respawn ! We're a small production team and rarely have openings so hit me up quick if your interested or have questions!! Job details here⬇️https://t.co/4GiQuwqsaB — Blair Brown (@BlairBroon) March 11, 2021

Brown's tweet suggests that whatever is in the works, is still in the early stages of development, but for now, this is just speculation based on the wording.

