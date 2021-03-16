The Witcher Season 2 Reportedly Casts Philippa Eilhart

✖

The Witcher season 2 is going to be chock full of important characters from the books and the games, and one very important piece of the puzzle has now been cast for the anticipated season. The second season is set to adapt Blood of Elves, and while we've had hints of other big characters and locations in the season from that particular book, there was one name conspicuously missing, until now that is. According to Redanian Intelligence, the role of Philippa Eilhart has finally been cast, and it will be actress Cassie Clare bringing the role to life in the show's second season.

Clare has been featured in movie and television projects such as Death Race, Ransom, Brave New World, and Bisexual, and has also graced the stage in musicals like Beauty and the Beast and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. Now she's adding The Witcher to her resume, and we can't wait to see what kind of spin she can put on the character. You can check out her showreel below.

Actor, dancer, singer, model and choreographer from London@ShowreelShare Here's my reel for #showreelshareday 💜

Twitter will only let me upload a little bit of it.

Full reel on Insta:

@ cassie.clare1#cassieclare#FridayInspiration@IAGtalent @KateDaviesSpeak pic.twitter.com/C7BWJ0eW27 — Cassie clare (@cassie_clare1) April 4, 2020

For those unfamiliar with Eilhart, she's one of the most powerful and cunning sorceresses in the world of The Witcher, which is saying something when you have people like Yennefer running around. She's around 300 years old, and is one of the few magic users to have mastered the art of polymorphy, which allows the user to transform into an animal of their choosing, which for Eilhart is the form of an Owl.

Eilhart also helped found the Lodge of Sorceresses, and in the books, she is also involved in one of the major battles involving Geralt, Rience, and Michelet Brothers, a sequence that will likely take place in Oxenfurt thanks to some new set photos.

This sequence has Rience escaping thanks to Eilhart, who then kills the last Michelet Brother to keep Geralt from gaining any information. We'll have to wait and see if that plays out the same here, but it's good to know she will be on the board when season 2 rolls around.

Are you excited to see Eilhart's Witcher season 2 debut Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!