Sony Sending PlayStation Direct Invites Out Ahead of PS5 Restock

✖

Sony is preparing for another massive restock of the PlayStation 5, but the way in which it's alerting prospective purchasers that the console will soon be available is unlike anything that the company has done in quite some time. Compared to primarily utilizing a queue system that works in a first-come, first-serve manner, Sony is instead looking to use a system that it hasn't relied on since before the PS5 even released.

Shared by a handful of users on social media, Sony seems to be sending out direct invitations to purchase a PS5 later this week. This sale is one that won't be able to be taken part in unless you have a specific email sent from Sony to your inbox. From there, you'll then click on a link that appears in the email at the designated time. The sale for this week is set to transpire tomorrow, March 16th, and will occur at 12:00pm PDT/3:00pm EDT.

It looks like Sony is doing invitations again to order a PS5 on PS Direct tomorrow. They did this back in September https://t.co/r4kMX1NLG8 — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 15, 2021

Now, if you're reading this article, you're probably wondering how you can get signed up to receive one of these exclusive emails for yourself. Unfortunately, it looks like you may have already missed your window to do so. Although this isn't a guarantee, it looks like Sony is sending out these PS5 purchasing emails to those who opted-in to receive promotional emails when setting up their PlayStation accounts. If you'd like to toggle these features on for yourself, you can do so right here. It's worth stressing that you might be too late to get in on this wave for tomorrow at this point, though.

As mentioned, it's a bit strange to see Sony moving back to this method of selling PS5 consoles through PlayStation Direct. The only other time the company has used this method was in September of last year when it was done for the purpose of pre-orders. At that time, Sony was also much more clear about the process of signing up to potentially receive an email like the ones that have gone out today. The act of purchasing a PS5 in 2021 continues to be quite difficult, but that trouble only becomes even greater when the way that consoles are sold continues to change as well.

So how do you feel about this new PS5 restock? Did you get one of these emails for yourself? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.