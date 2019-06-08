Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Details Reveal Some of Cal’s Powers

With gameplay from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order now revealed, we’ve finally gotten a look at what Cal Kestis is capable of. As a Padawan, he doesn’t have the full range of powers that we’ve seen in other Star Wars stories, but he still has some Force powers at his disposal. He’ll grow throughout the game and gain access to more powers as players progress, and while we don’t yet know what the extent of his powers will be, we know some of the abilities he’ll be able to utilize that’ll look familiar to those who are versed in the Star Wars universe.

The gameplay trailer above which was the first of its kind to be released for Fallen Order showed off Cal Kestis’ gameplay, a character who’s played by Gotham star Cameron Monaghan. At the same time, Game Informer shared a feature on the game that touched on Cal’s powers. Lightsaber swings will be divided between either heavy or light strikes, and he can combine this signature weapon with his Force powers to pull off new effects.

One of the first powers that combines these two tools is a Force-powered dash that Cal uses by double-tapping triangle (on the PlayStation 4) to leap forward, the feature explained. As for the other versatile Force powers, they’ll be assigned to the controller’s shoulder buttons.

Force push, pull, and slow are three of the Force powers that have been revealed so far, the first two of which are signature Force moves that have been seen in just about every Star Wars story. The third, slow, is a move that’s unique to Cal, and as the ability’s name suggests, it’ll let him slow down a target to a “near motionless state.” This allows Cal to circle around the enemy and exploit their weaknesses.

It’s not the only use of the ability though. Cal will also be able to slow laser bolts to the point that they hover in mid-air. By combining different powers together, players can also pull off moves like stopping the projectile in mid-air and pulling the gunman or another enemy in front of the bolt so that enemies are turned against themselves.

Respawn hasn’t revealed all of Cal’s abilities yet, but we know that he’ll have a Force meter that limits the use of the powers, so players can’t just spam push and pull enemies around the levels. You’ll need to actually hit enemies to build that meter back up, so the most skilled players will find success in weaving their basic attacks and Force powers to keep things flowing smoothly.

The same trailer also revealed Forest Whitaker’s Rogue One character who makes an appearance in Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is scheduled to release on November 15th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. Pre-orders are live now.

