Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s Cameron Monaghan Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order still has a couple months before its ready to be released, but it’s now passed a noteworthy milestone in the game’s development. Performance captures – or at least actor Cameron Monaghan’s part of the performance captures – have now been wrapped up. To celebrate that occasion, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes video of one of the performance capture moments where the team used special equipment to make Monaghan “swim” for certain scenes in the game.

The video which can be seen below was shared on Monaghan’s Instagram page and shows him suspended in the air while wearing the motion capture gear that’s often seen on actors in these behind-the-scenes looks at in-development games. Monaghan shared a message with his fans in the post and said working on the game was “the equivalent of going to space camp as a kid” and that the game was “turning out unbelievable.”

Monaghan plays Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the protagonist of the game who survived the events of Order 66 and is now mostly on his own aside from a droid companion and limited assistance from others. Cal’s character is a new one in the Star Wars universe, so we don’t know a great deal about the Padawan yet, but people may recognize Monaghan for his work on Gotham and Shameless.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is scheduled to release on November 15th. If you’re hoping to learn more about the game before that release date gets here, you can check out the rest of our coverage on what looks like it’s shaping up to be quite the Star Wars game.