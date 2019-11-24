Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Players Discover Hidden Order 66 Easter Egg

Most modern releases are brimming with Easter Eggs, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PS4, Xbox One, and PC is no exception. That said, some of its best Easter Eggs are very, very easy to miss, including one that references Order 66. In the game, there’s a part where Cal is tasked with shadowing someone in a train. Eventually, the protagonist will be thwarted by a door he can’t open though. And you can’t open the door at all. It’s locked. However, if you keep trying to open it, you’ll encounter a terrific Easter Egg.

More specifically, what you’re going to want to do is knock on/try to open the locked door a grand total of 66 times. Doing this will trigger an audio sequence from Darth Sidious saying “Execute Order 66.” You can check out the Easter Egg in action below, courtesy of YouTube channel xGarbett

For those that don’t know: Order 66 — also known as Clone Protocol 66 — was a top secret order that identified all Jedi as traitors to the Galactic Republic, and thus subject to summary execution by the Grand Army of the Republic. Basically, it makes Jedi wanted people, and it’s why you’re on the run in the game as Cal. The real aim of the order was to bring about the fall of Jedi Order, hence why the game is called “Fallen Order.”

“Even though a riveting, single-player Star Wars game is an experience people have been yearning for in recent years, it was difficult at the start to get excited about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Cal Kestis, the protagonist in Fallen Order, was a newcomer to the saga and would have to earn his stripes as a memorable character, and, on top of that, the idea of mowing people down as an overpowered Jedi didn’t seem particularly appealing or rewarding. But, as more was revealed about the game, including its influences from other series and how players would have to essentially rebuild him, the game became immensely more attractive. “