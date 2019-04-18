‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Gameplay Will Be Revealed This June

Earlier this month, publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment finally announced Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new single-player Star Wars experience for PS4, Xbox One, and PC that it teased a year earlier at E3 2018. That said, while it revealed the game and spilled out some details about it, there was no gameplay to be seen. Further, Respawn opted to largely avoid the topic of gameplay, noting it wouldn’t be saying anything about it until later this year.

Fast-forward a little bit, and now EA community manager Jay Ingram has revealed that gameplay will be unveiled this June, and while he doesn’t outright confirm it will be during E3, he more or less says that gameplay will be unveiled by EA at the industry’s biggest event.

Unfortunately, Ingram didn’t divulge any further details, but you’d assume the gameplay reveal will be a meaty one. EA doesn’t have much for E3 this year, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is due in November so timeline wise it makes sense to give a proper look at its gameplay that extends beyond a simple trailer at the show.

As for what we should expect from the game’s gameplay, it sounds like it will be Dark Souls-esq, but not nearly as punishing. According to the game’s creative director Stig Asmussen, there will also be some Metroid and Zelda elements in the mix.

“A lot of it’s influenced by, you know — If you look at a game like Zelda Wind Waker, as you get different abilities, each enemy is crafted in a certain way, or even Metroid, or something like that, the enemies are crafted in a certain way that once you upgrade, you can think about how you’re going to approach them differently, and maybe they aren’t as big a challenge as they were at one point,” said Asmussen.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, the game is poised to release on November 15, priced at $59.99 USD. As for a Nintendo Switch port, the aforementioned Ingram also recently confirmed there’s no plans to bring the game to the hybrid system.

