Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Producer Points to Disneyland for Lightsaber Inspiration

When it comes to canonical representations of the various odds and ends that the Star Wars universe has to offer, there are any number of official sources that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the upcoming video game by Respawn Entertainment, can draw from. And yet, one important aspect of the game reportedly traces back to one of Disney’s theme parks rather than any of the previous movies or the like.

According to an interview with PC Games, a German gaming magazine, the lightsaber customization in the game actually took inspiration from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Star Wars-themed park at Disneyland. If you’re not familiar, there’s a location at Galaxy’s Edge called Savi’s Workshop where guests can pay to build their very own lightsaber with several customization options. By similar token, the upcoming video game features several customization options for lightsabers, which is unusual for Star Wars games overall.

“The lightsaber customization is really fun,” Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order producer Kasumi Shishido told PC Games, according to Google Translate. “We were actually inspired by the new lightsaber workshop at Disneyland.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a third-person action-adventure title. It’s a single-player, narrative-driven game; in it, you play as Cal Kestis, a young Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Revenge of Sith. On the run, your mission is to not get caught and help rebuild the Jedi Order.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 15th, and pre-orders are now live. Respawn previously confirmed it has no plans to bring the game to Nintendo Switch.

