Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Box Art Reveals New Characters

Today, Respawn revealed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order box art/key art, and it looks like classic Star Wars. At the center is protagonist Cal Kestis, and right above him is the game’s antagonist, the inquisitor named Second Sister. In addition to the two stars of the game, what is presumably the supporting cast is shown, including some characters we haven’t seen before. And of course, there’s some classic Star Wars ships and land vehicles sprinkled in there as well.

Presumably, the characters featured that we don’t know about will be revealed soon. More specifically, they should be revealed this Saturday when EA reveals the title’s gameplay and presumably offers a deeper look into the game’s story and characters as well.

For those that don’t know: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order follows the story of Cal Kestis: the last surviving member of the Jedi Order after the purge of Order 66. Now, he’s a Padawan on the run. Below, you can read more about the game:

A Jedi on the run – After narrowly escaping the Jedi purge, you’re on a quest to rebuild your fallen Order. Pick up the pieces of your shattered past and complete your Jedi training, all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.

A galaxy under Imperial rule – The Empire seeks to eradicate all Jedi after the execution of Order 66. You, a Jedi Padawan-turned-fugitive, must fight for your survival as you explore the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization in hopes of rebuilding the Jedi Order.

Master your abilities – Utilize your Jedi training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path.

The galaxy awaits – Use the Force to augment the way you explore, allowing you to traverse new paths and discover parts of locations you’ve been to before. Move quickly, though. The Empire is on your trail and won’t stop until every Jedi is exterminated.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is slated to release on November 15. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming Star Wars adventure, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.