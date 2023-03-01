Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gets Discounted to Lowest Price Ever

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has now been marked down to its lowest price ever. At this point in time, many fans have likely already experienced Fallen Order and are instead patiently waiting for the game's sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, to launch in the coming month. If you're someone who hasn't already played Fallen Order for yourself, though, you might want to now take advantage of a staggering discount that the title is currently offering for the next couple of weeks.

Available on the PlayStation Store as part of the marketplace's "Mega March" sale, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now being sold for merely $3.99. To put in context just how incredible this sale is, that's a discount of 90% off its typical value of $39.99. Better yet, this deal is being extended to both the native PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. So regardless of which PlayStation console you play on, you can pick up Fallen Order for about the same price as a cup of coffee.

The only time that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been made available at a lower price than it is now is when it was given away for "free" to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Still, given that both of these offers require people to pay a subscription fee in perpetuity to retain their access to the game, this is technically the lowest amount that Fallen Order has ever been sold for as an individual product. As such, it should be worth taking advantage of this sale before it exits the PS Store on March 15th.

If you're not too familiar with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and you'd like to learn more, you can check out an official description of the game down below.

"A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new third-person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. This narratively driven, single-player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.

While mastering your abilities, players will engage in cinematically charged lightsaber and Force combat designed to deliver the kind of intense Star Wars lightsaber battles as seen in the films. Players will need to approach enemies strategically, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your Jedi training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path."