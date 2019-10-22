Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Purge Trooper Xbox Controller Set is Available Now

When Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrives on November 15th, anyone with an Xbox One could be playing with this limited edition wireless controller and Xbox Pro Charging Stand set. The design includes distressed black and red elements in the style of the Purge Trooper from the game.

Pre-orders for the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One controller and charging stand combo are live on Amazon right now for $139.99. Note that you won’t be charged until it ships. If it sells out, you can also pick one up here at GameStop. As for the game itself, pre-orders are also live on Amazon with discounts on the standard edition.

Before you spend the cash on the Star Wars controller, keep in mind that Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 drops on November 4th. It improves on the popular Elite Controller in pretty much every possible way. In fact, Microsoft was bold enough to tout it as “the world’s most advanced controller”.

Some of the highlight features include adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks for faster firing, a wrap-around rubberized grip, up to 40 hours of battery life, and Bluetooth / USB-C support. Naturally, there are also a ton of customization options. If you’re game, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is available to pre-order via Best Buy and Amazon for $179.99. The full list of features can be found below.

Built for performance: Designed to meet the needs of today’s competitive gamers, the all-new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features over 30 new ways to play like a pro. Enhance your aiming with new adjustable-tension thumbsticks, fire even faster with shorter hair trigger locks, and stay on target with a wrap-around rubberized grip.

