Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Breaks Sales Records

It seems like Respawn Entertainment‘s Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order has been a resounding success for the developer, publisher Electronic Arts, and Lucasfilm. The companies today announced that sales of the Star Wars video game broke records for both Star Wars video games overall as well as for EA.

More specifically, according to the three aforementioned companies, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the fastest-selling digital launch for a Star Wars game in its first two weeks a well as EA’s top-selling Star Wars title on PC in its initial launch window. These are… very specific sales records, but they are sales records nonetheless. Of the two, “fastest-selling digital launch” appears to be the more impressive, but it’s also potentially indicative of just how starved for Star Wars video games fans are after several high-profile cancellations like Project Ragtag.

“On behalf of Respawn and EA, we thank everyone for their support of the studio and the team throughout the development and launch of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Telling a story in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true and the reception from the fans has been incredible,” Vince Zampella, Head of Respawn, said as part of the press release announcing the broken sales records. “With the launch of the game, the debut of The Mandalorian and the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it’s a great time to be a Star Wars fan!”

Here’s how publisher EA describes the game over on its official website:

“Aided by a former Jedi Knight, a prickly pilot, and a fearless droid companion, you must escape the sinister machinations of the Imperial forces in this story driven adventure.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Star Wars game right here.