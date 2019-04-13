‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Has No Multiplayer or Microtransactions

We’ve known that Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a single-player experience since it was announced. But what wasn’t clear is whether some multiplayer elements or live-service features would be sprinkled into the mix. Further, it was even less clear whether there would be microtransactions in the game or not. That said, now we have answers to both of these questions is. And the answer to each is: no.

The news comes way of producer on the project, Blair Brown, who confirmed the abscene of both gameplay elements on Twitter.

So happy to be working on a single player story focused game again, no multiplayer and no MTX for #JediFallenOrder pic.twitter.com/UIJDjfErLo — Blair Brown (@BlairBroon) April 12, 2019

Of course, this news has many fans excited, who were worried that while the game would be primarily a single-player, narrative-driven experience, EA would inject some type of way to make additional cash on it. And this may happen with post-launch DLC or expansion packs, but it won’t be via microtransactions. And given that there will be no multiplayer suggests EA isn’t worried about players playing the game months down the road and making money on them in the long-term. Perhaps this is a sign it’s changing its development motto?

With that settled all that remains is gameplay. It seems like EA is letting Respawn Entertainment create the game it wants, but can the Apex Legends and Titanfall developer pay it back with a killer gameplay experience? Who knows. A leak surfaced earlier this week though that claimed the game would have Dark Souls-like combat that will focus on parrying like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice does. Of course, this also got fans excited. A single-player, story-driven Star Wars game with planet exploration and Dark Souls combat reads like a dream on paper. Hopefully it looks as good as it sounds when EA and Respawn Entertainment reveal it to the world tomorrow. And fingers crossed we will also find out when the adventure is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

