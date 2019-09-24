New Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Trailer Coming Soon

News on Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been quiet recently, but that’s changing this week when a new trailer and more will be revealed. The developer and Electronic Arts announced on Tuesday plans for a trailer reveal along with additional products that’ll be shown off as part of a larger Star Wars event. Cameron Monaghan, the actor who will portray the game’s main character, will be present during the event to help with the reveals.

The plans to release the trailer this week among other products were shared today in a post on Electronic Arts’ site where it previewed what’s to come from the Triple Force Friday Global Reveal. A teaser on the site didn’t give much info about what specifics we’d see during the event, but it did confirm that the trailer will drop during the livestream that starts at 11 a.m. PT on September 26th.

“In the Galactic Empire, the Inquisitorius has only one mission: seek out and destroy all remnants of the Jedi Order,” EA said about the upcoming Star Wars game. “In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, evading the Empire is just part of your mission. Find out more during the Triple Force Friday Global Reveal on September 26th, where we will reveal products for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and debut a brand-new trailer!”

The stream will be presented through Mixer, Twitch, and YouTube with each of the channels found here.

We’ve already seen the various editions of the Fallen Order game that contain in-game item like lightsaber customizations and other cosmetics, so it’s unclear what types of products may be revealed during the stream. Microsoft is no stranger to making special editions of the Xbox One and Xbox One X to commemorate the releases of different games, so perhaps we’ll see a Fallen Order Xbox during the stream or sometime before the game’s release. Full-size lightsabers and other collectibles are also possibilities since the Star Wars universe has no shortage of options when it comes to collectibles.

You’ll play as Cal Kestis in Fallen Order, the character who’s portrayed by Monaghan. After surviving the events of Order 66, it’s you and your trusty droid companion trying to survive the hostile galaxy.

“Cal Kestis—one of the last surviving members of the Jedi Order after the purge of Order 66—is now a Padawan on the run,” EA said about Fallen Order. “Experience this all-new single-player Star Wars story from Respawn Entertainment and EA Star Wars.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on November 15th.