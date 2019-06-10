Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Trailer Revealed at Xbox E3 Conference

Yesterday, EA and Respawn Entertainment finally unveiled Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s gameplay at EA Play via a healthy slab of 13 minutes of demo footage. Fast-forward a day later, and it revealed another look at the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game on Microsoft’s E3 2019 stage.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, is a third-person action-adventure game that features zero microtransactions, no season pass, and not multiplayer. It’s strictly a single-player, narrative-driven Star Wars game. In it you play as Cal Kestis, who is a young Jedi Padawan who has narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. In the game, Cal is on the run and trying to help rebuild the Jedi Order.

“Pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors,” adds an official story synopsis.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is poised to release on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC (pre-orders are live now). At the moment of publishing, no additional ports have been announced.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, in case you missed EA Play yesterday, here’s everything we learned about the game:

