Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gets First New Update in Months With Huge PC Changes

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have today released a new update for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor aimed at the game's PC version. For the most part, Jedi: Survivor hasn't been updated much at all throughout 2024 as the game's previous patch launched all the way back in January. Luckily, for those who have continued to take issue with some aspects of Jedi: Survivor on PC, they look to have now been resolved with the arrival of Patch 9.

For the most part, this new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update looks to improve the game's stability on PC. Compared to other versions of the game, Jedi: Survivor on PC has been a bit rougher around the edges since arriving in 2023. In addition to squashing various bugs and improving the overall stability, Patch 9 also removes Denuvo DRM from the game, which is something that many players have been requesting for a long time.

Moving forward, Respawn Entertainment has said that a new update for the PlayStation 5 version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will also be released soon. This future patch will look to add cross-save functionality between PS5 and PS4 as Jedi: Survivor is set to soon come to last-gen PlayStation hardware next week. Whether anything else notable will be found in this update isn't yet known, but we'll keep you in the loop if there is anything relevant.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for today's new update to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor attached below.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 9 Patch Notes

Performance Improvements:

Framerate improvements for various hardware configurations.

Fixes for several sources of framerate hitching for smoother gameplay.

Ray Tracing has been optimized for CPU usage and should now scale better for high-end GPUs.

Fixes for performance related to using a mouse as gameplay input.

Quality of Life:

The "Optimizing Game Files" screen has been optimized and can now see speed increases from multiple CPU cores.

Mouse and keyboard functionality has been improved across a variety of menu screens, including the first time user screens, title menu, game menu, and workbench.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed collision issue where players could fall through elevators at low framerates.

Fix for a conversation-related crash when walking away from NPC characters.



Fix for various, intermittent crashes.

General: