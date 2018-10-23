‘Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic’ Two-Pack Available For PC At an Unbelievable Price

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic games are considered by many to be some of the best games in the franchise as a whole, particularly BioWare’s debut effort. (Though Obsidian’s follow-up is great, too.) And now you’ve got a chance to add both games to your PC game library for a rather unbelievable price.

Fanatical is currently offering both Knights of the Old Republic and its follow-up, Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords for the low price of $2.99. That’s a huge savings considering that the two-pack usually goes for $19.99. But be warned — it’s a limited time deal that’s set to expire by tomorrow, October 22, at 11 AM EDT.

The original game, when it released for Xbox and PC back in 2003, put BioWare on the map, which would later go on to create such favorites as Mass Effect and Dragon Age: Origins, among countless others. Meanwhile, The Sith Lords, which followed shortly thereafter, did pretty well for Obsidian as well on both platforms.

Here are descriptions for each game, in case you need a reminder of just how awesome they really are:

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic

“Set 4,000 years before the Galactic Empire – hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith. You are the last hope of the Jedi Order.

Master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic, or be tempted over to the dark side. Hero or villain, savior or conqueror… you alone will determine the destiny of the entire galaxy!

Learn to use the Force with over 40 different powers and build your very own lightsaber to slay the Sith, or strike down those you swore to protect.

Originally released in 2003, STAR WARS KOTOR took players in a completely new direction for video games based on the hit movie franchise. Controlling your character’s decisions and abilities, as well as traveling across an open-world setting, gives players the chance to live out their dreams of becoming a powerful Jedi Knight, or an evil Sith Lord.”

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

“Five years after the events from the award winning Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, the Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic’s only hope is a lone Jedi struggling to reconnect with the Force. As this Jedi, you will be faced with the galaxy’s most dire decision: Follow the light side or succumb to the dark…

Journey across the galaxy with your band of companions, featuring mysterious new characters and some returning favorites. Choose between three distinct classes – Guardian, Sentinel and Consular as you fight for survival as the Exile.”

So if you don’t have these games for PC, head on over and claim yours now. Your RPG-loving persona will thank you for it.

