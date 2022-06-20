New Star Wars Game Has Massive Game-Breaking Bug on Nintendo Switch

Earlier this month, Aspyr released Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords on Nintendo Switch. Unsurprisingly, a lot of Nintendo fans were excited to check out the game for the first time, but there's one big problem: no one can actually finish it. It seems that the game crashes when players reach the Basilisk Crash cutscene. A number of fans have raised concerns with the issue, and Aspyr has now addressed the problem on Twitter. Apparently, the bug will be fixed in an upcoming patch, but a specific release window is currently unknown.

"Yes, we are aware and our dev team is working on delivering the patch as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience in the meantime," the company wrote on Twitter.

While it's not unusual for bugs to pop up from time to time, this one is particularly frustrating as it essentially makes KOTOR II unplayable on Nintendo Switch. Aspyr posted an article about the issue on its official website five days ago, so the company has at least been aware of the problem for that long. On the game's subreddit, fans have been talking about potential workarounds, but there have been mixed reports about their effectiveness. For now, those that purchased the game on Switch should hold tight until Aspyr reveals further information.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords released on Nintendo Switch on June 8th, making it the game's first release on a Nintendo platform. KOTOR II debuted on the original Xbox back in 2004, and was a massive critical and commercial success. While The Sith Lords isn't quite as highly regarded as the original KOTOR, both games are well-loved by Star Wars fans. Of course, fans on Switch probably don't have the best impression of the game right now, all things considered! Hopefully Aspyr will get this patch released as soon as possible so fans can better appreciate all that KOTOR II has to offer.

