Star Wars: Legion – The TX-225 Assault Tank Brings a Powerhouse to your Imperial Army

Fantasy Flight Games has packed Star Wars: Legion with a bevy of options for players, though every so often you just can’t rely on a speeder bike or some troopers to get the job done. That’s when you have to bring in the big guns, and the TX-225 GAVw Occupier Combat Assault Tank definitely qualifies as a big gun. In fact, it’s got several guns, and even more, if you chose one particular upgrade option. ComicBook.com had the chance to put the tank through its paces, and now we’ve got our official review of the big-time expansion for the Imperial Army.

The TX-225 GAVw Occupier Combat Assault Tank features two weapon options, with one being for ground units and another one perfect for hitting other armored units. While the ground unit focused Forward Twin MK 2e/w Cannons doesn’t pack as much range as the Lateral Quad MK 2e/w Cannons, it does add suppressive fire to any unit you attack, as long as it’s in front of you.

The movement on the tank is understandably not great, but it is rather large and will dwarf most of the units on the battlefield, so moving even a little bit is as much as some units doing full moves. The good news is that you can get a free pivot action to adjust it before or after you perform your move, allowing you a little bit more flexibility in how you position it.

This thing just looks amazing on the battlefield, especially once you start to surround it with other units and trying to find its weak points. As in our game, it allows the Imperial player to soak up tons of damage and take down the Rebellion’s biggest hitters, though in a tight space it can get a little harder to use it effectively, something we saw in our game as well.

That said, I wasn’t kidding about soaking up damage. It took hitting this thing with special troopers, Luke Skywalker, and an AT-RT over several turns to finally make a dent, and that was simply to get it past its resilience counter and doesn’t count the vehicle’s 8 health.

While it’s a powerful unit, it does feature a weakness, and that was the key to getting it into a disabled status, which doesn’t take it off the board but it did hinder it enough to allow other units to get past it, and that will be a big factor in the Rebellion player’s strategy if they are facing this.

The TX-225 really shines in vehicle to vehicle combat, as it can pivot before a movie, then move forward to a closer range s it can hit hard with the Lateral Quad MK Cannons, which have Impact 2 and can turn up to 2 hits into criticals. As we learned during the game, certain units (like the AT-RT) are very good at deflecting normal hits, so this skill gives the tank an edge in these matchups, and you’re going to need to use it.

As for the miniature itself, this is by far one of the easiest ones to put together and looks phenomenal once it’s completed, though you will likely have a little trouble with the gunner. You have two options here, and if you choose the gunner option getting the actual weapon to attach to the small platform that you attach to the Hatch is a little troublesome. That said, everything else was a breeze, and I seriously can’t wait to paint this thing.

The TX-225 GAVw Occupier Combat Tank will definitely add some big-time firepower to your Imperial Army, and while you can have a satisfying game without one, it does add several new strategies to your army that you will grow to appreciate. It is a bit pricey at $59.95, but if you can swing it we definitely recommend adding it to your legion.

You can check out our full review of the Star Wars: Legion Starter Set right here, and feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!