Star Wars Outlaws Story Trailer Releasing Soon

It's been quite awhile since Star Wars fans have seen Star Wars Outlaws in the news in an official capacity, but that'll change soon now that a premiere date for the next Star Wars Outlaws trailer has been announced. Ubisoft said today that the next trailer for the game will be shown off on April 9th at 9 a.m. PST. According to Ubisoft's teaser, this new trailer will be focused on the game's story which should prove helpful for Star Wars fans seeing how Star Wars Outlaws features a new cast of protagonists that we're not too familiar with.

Ahead of the April 9th premiere of the new trailer, a placeholder for the video has already been set up on YouTube. Ubisoft shared along with this a new poster for Star Wars Outlaws which features the main character Kay Vess, her companion Nix, and others who make up this new group. It's got some familiar faces like Jabba the Hutt, too, who we previously learned will be someone you can actually work for in the game given that Kay Vess is a smuggler more in line with someone like Han Solo than a Jedi.

Star Wars Outlaws Trailer Coming Soon

We've seen gameplay from Star Wars Outlaws already, though it's unclear if this next trailer will incorporate much of that given that it's supposed to be centered on the game's story. We know so far that the game will be open-world -- the first of its kind for the Star Wars series, Ubisoft has pointed out -- and will see Kay Vess and her companions pulling off "one of the greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen."

The Star Wars universe is vast, too, with many different stories scattered throughout its timeline, but we also know from previous announcements when exactly this game will take place. Though many of the characters are original and new to this game, Star Wars games love their cameos, so keep the timeline in mind when considering what other established characters we may see in Star Wars Outlaws beyond Jabba the Hutt.

"Set between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars Outlaws takes place in a time when the Galactic Empire relentlessly pursues the final defeat of the Rebel Alliance, and the criminal underworld is thriving," an overview of the timeline explained. "Kay will take on high-risk, high-reward missions from the galaxy's crime syndicates as she seeks the means to start a new life."

The new Star Wars Outlaws trailer will premiere on April 9th. The game does not yet have a release date, but considering how it's supposed to be out this year, we may get one from this next trailer. If nothing else, Ubisoft has a new Ubisoft Forward event coming up in June, so Star Wars fans can safely bet on Star Wars Outlaws making an appearance there.