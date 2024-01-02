Star Wars Outlaws Gets Updated Release Window

Star Wars Outlaws is slated to release sometime this year, but Ubisoft has kept quiet about the actual release window. However, it seems we can now expect to see the game "late this year," according to a post on the official Disney Parks Blog. The Star Wars game was featured in a list of "24 Oooh-Worthy Things at Disney Experiences in 2024." The video game was not the only Star Wars thing on the list; Disney also mentioned some changes that will be coming to the Star Tours attraction in Hollywood Studios, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.

Back in October, a report from Ubisoft about the company's first half of the fiscal year mentioned that a large game would be delayed to the next fiscal year. The unnamed game was planned for the end of this fiscal year, which concludes on March 31st, 2024. However, Ubisoft had overperformed its own internal expectations, and was pushing back the mystery game "to maximize its value creation." That report immediately led to rumors that Star Wars Outlaws had been pushed back, and this new Disney Parks blog post would seem to confirm that speculation. That's bound to be disappointing for Star Wars fans hoping to play the game, but hopefully the delay will result in a lot of extra polish ahead of launch!

Star Wars Outlaws Platforms and Details

Star Wars Outlaws is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game is set in the time period between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, with players taking on the role of new character Kay Vess. Vess and her outlaw allies are planning "one of the biggest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen," and that seems like a compelling set-up for a Star Wars game. Given that time period, players can expect to see familiar faces from the original trilogy, including Jabba the Hutt. Players will even be able to take jobs from the infamous gangster!

Star Wars Outlaws will be the first open-world game based on the franchise, and Ubisoft is promising that players will be able to visit multiple planets throughout the game. In an interview with Edge Magazine last year, creative director Julian Gerighty stated that these planets will not be procedurally-generated, and will all be "handcrafted." Gerighty also noted that the planets will be fairly large, saying that each one will be roughly the size of "two to three zones" from Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Star Wars Video Games in 2024

Star Wars Outlaws is not currently slated to release on Nintendo Switch, but the system will play host to a Star Wars game of its own this year. Star Wars: Hunters was expected to release in 2023 on Switch, Android, and iOS, but was also delayed last year.

Are you planning to check out Star Wars Outlaws? Do you think the game will be worth the wait? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!