Star Wars Shatterpoint Heads to Original Trilogy With New Releases

Star Wars: Shatterpoint is kicking off 2024 with its first Squad Packs focused on characters from the original Star Wars trilogy. This week, Atomic Mass Games officially announced the "Fearless and Inventive" and the "Fear and Dead Men" Squad Packs, which brings Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader to Star Wars: Shatterpoint as Primary Units. The "Fearless and Inventive" Squad Pack features Skywalker, Princess Leia in her Boussh disguise as a Secondary Unit, and Lando Calrissian and R2-D2 as Supporting Units. All four characters' sculpts are based on their appearances during the opening act of Return of the Jedi, when the group infiltrated Jabba the Hutt's palace to rescue Han Solo. Meanwhile, "Fear and Dead Men" features Darth Vader and a trio of Stormtroopers, with Lt. TK-289 serving as a secondary unit. Both Squad Packs are set to be released on January 26, 2024.

In Star Wars: Shatterpoint, players battle over objective points on the tabletop, using a variety of abilities and actions unique to each unit. Players build their Strike Teams for Star Wars: Shatterpoint by building two Squads made up of a Primary Unit, a Secondary Unit, and a Supporting Unit. Each Squad pack for Star Wars: Shatterpoint comes with a pre-built squad, although the rules specify that you can mix and match units from different squad packs together, provided the figures meet certain points requirements and all come from the same era. To this point, all of the releases have focused on characters from the Prequel Trilogy era, with the sole exception of a "Duel Pack" featuring Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi in a scene pulled straight from the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series.

These are the first new releases for Star Wars: Shatterpoint in several months. No specific reason has been given for the nearly four month gap between releases.