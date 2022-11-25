Popular Star Wars Game Now 100% Free

A popular Star Wars game is now 100 percent free, no strings attached. The last decade has seen Star Wars return in a major way. In the video game space, this has been via games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Battlefront and its sequel, and Star Wars: Squadrons. And the latter that has been made free to download courtesy of Epic Games Store. More specifically, between now and next Thursday, the game is free to download on the PC digital storefront, and once downloaded it's yours to keep. And considering the game is usually $40, this is a pretty great deal.

A space combat sim developed by EA Motive and publisher by EA, Star Wars Squadrons was released on October 2, 2020. The PC version notably boasts a 79 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on Steam it has a "Mostly Positive" User Review rating, with 71 percent of 20,000 user reviews rating the game positively.

"Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars: Squadrons," reads an official blurb about the game. "Buckle up and feel the adrenaline of first-person, multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron. Pilots who enlist will step into the cockpits of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets and fight in strategic 5v5 space battles. Modify your starfighter, and adjust the composition of your squadron to suit varying playstyles and crush the opposition. Pilots will triumph as a team and complete tactical objectives across known and never-before-seen battlefields, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan. Take control of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Customize loadouts and cosmetics. Divert power between weapons, shields, and engines while immersing yourself in the cockpit. In addition, players will have the option to play the entirety of the game in virtual reality (VR)!"

As noted, this deal is only available until Thursday. Come Thursday, it will return to its normal price point and be replaced with two free games: RPG in a Box and Fort Triumph. For more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest on PC, PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch -- click here.