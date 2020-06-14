Star Wars: Squadrons Shares New Teasers

✖

Star Wars: Squadrons, the new upcoming Star Wars video game from EA, is set to be officially revealed tomorrow morning with a brand-new trailer, and while all we really have to go on at this point is the title, logo, and some art, a couple of new teasers have also been shared ahead of the reveal. It's still unclear exactly what the game will be, but all of the signs point to a spaceship dogfighting video game, and the teasers certainly support that.

In case you missed it what with all the PlayStation 5 news last week, Star Wars: Squadrons first leaked last week via the official Xbox site before being confirmed later that day as a thing that exists and something that will be shown off via a trailer tomorrow. While there has been no explicit link between the two, it seems reasonable to assume that this is related to the previous "Project Maverick" that showed up online.

You can check out the new teasers, which show off what appears to be an X-wing starfighter and TIE Fighter, respectively, below:

“Remember why we fly." Join the official premiere of #StarWarsSquadrons this Monday at 8:00 AM Pacific: https://t.co/EeJWzgPTOe pic.twitter.com/B41WhUml9x — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) June 13, 2020

Pilots Wanted. Tune in tomorrow at 4pm for the reveal: https://t.co/lNhydGz6A5 pic.twitter.com/VkmSJwKLXO — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) June 14, 2020

We won't have too long to wait as the first trailer for the video game is set to be revealed tomorrow morning, June 15th, at 8am PT/11am ET. EA Play is also set to take place later this week on June 18th after being delayed, and it seems like almost a given that the annual Electronic Arts event will reveal even more information about Star Wars: Squadrons.

At this point, it's unclear when Star Wars: Squadrons might release, on what consoles, or whether that will actually be revealed tomorrow. Given that both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are set to release at the end of the year, it seems like the sort of time to announce that games with multiplayer components -- which is heavily assumed for Squadrons -- will release for both current and next-gen consoles and feature crossplay. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Star Wars: Squadrons right here.

What do you think about what we've heard about Star Wars: Squadrons so far? Are you excited for the trailer tomorrow? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.