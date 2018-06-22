Star Wars Steam Sale Offers Savings In a Galaxy Right Here

The Steam Sale has finally commenced and there are tons of deals to be had to make your gaming heart happy and your wallet weep for mercy. But for those looking for a little adventure in a galaxy far, far away, we’ve got special savings just for you!

There are a few titles from this iconic franchise available for dirt cheap but the one that you can’t beat is 2003’s Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. This multiplayer game is a phenomenal grab on any given day, but from now until July 5th you can get it for just 4 bucks! You really can’t go wrong with that!

There are, of course, other titles as well so let’s dive right in and get you some new games in that library!

Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy – $3.99

Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is the latest installment of the highly acclaimed Jedi Knight series. Take on the role of a new student eager to learn the ways of the Force from Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. Interact with famous Star Wars characters in many classic Star Wars locations as you face the ultimate choice: fight for good and freedom on the light side or follow the path of power and evil to the dark side.

Customize your character by defining both look and gender before entering the Academy to learn the power-and dangers- of the Force.

Construct your own Lightsaber from handle to blade. As you progress, discover the power of wiedling two Lightsabers or the ultimate double-bladed Lightsaber made famous by Darth Maul.

New vehicles, weapons, force powers and Star Wars locations.

Unique level selection system allows you to choose your own missions and adventures.

Six multiplayer modes including team based siege mode and two-on-one power duel. Fight in 23 multiplayer arenas!

Star Wars Battlefront II (2005) – $3.99

With brand new space combat, playable Jedi characters, and over 16 all new battlefronts, Star Wars Battlefront II gives you more ways than ever before to play the classic Star Wars battles any way you want.

Enhanced Single-Player Experience – Join the rise of Darth Vader’s elite 501st Legion of Stormtroopers as you fight through an all new story-based saga where every action you take impacts the battlefront and, ultimately, the fate of the Star Wars galaxy.

– Join the rise of Darth Vader’s elite 501st Legion of Stormtroopers as you fight through an all new story-based saga where every action you take impacts the battlefront and, ultimately, the fate of the Star Wars galaxy. All New Classic Trilogy Locations – Fight inside the corridors of the second Death Star, in the marshy swamps of Dagobah, and even aboard the Tantive IV, Princess Leia’s Blockade Runner, as seen at the beginning of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

– Fight inside the corridors of the second Death Star, in the marshy swamps of Dagobah, and even aboard the Tantive IV, Princess Leia’s Blockade Runner, as seen at the beginning of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. More Classes and Vehicles – Now choose from six distinct soldier classes, plus bonus hero characters for each of the four factions: Rebels, Imperials, CIS and the Republic. Then jump into more than 30 diverse ground and space vehicles, including the clone BARC speeder, AT-RT and new Jedi Starfighter and ARC 170.

– Now choose from six distinct soldier classes, plus bonus hero characters for each of the four factions: Rebels, Imperials, CIS and the Republic. Then jump into more than 30 diverse ground and space vehicles, including the clone BARC speeder, AT-RT and new Jedi Starfighter and ARC 170. PLUS Improved Online Features – Engage in massive online battles with multiplayer action for up to 64 players. Play five different online game modes including Conquest, Assault, one-and two-flag Capture the Flag, and Hunt.

Now for the first time, Star Wars Battlefront II lets you…

Fight as a Jedi – Earn the ability to wield a lightsaber and use Force powers like Yoda, Darth Vader and many other heroes and villains.

– Earn the ability to wield a lightsaber and use Force powers like Yoda, Darth Vader and many other heroes and villains. Battle in Space – Dogfight in X-wings, TIE fighters, Jedi starfighters and other classic starcraft, or land your ship on a star destroyer and fight it out on foot aboard enemy ships.

– Dogfight in X-wings, TIE fighters, Jedi starfighters and other classic starcraft, or land your ship on a star destroyer and fight it out on foot aboard enemy ships. Play 16 New Locations – Battle across Star Wars: Episode III environments such as Utapau, Mustafar and the epic space battle above Coruscant.

LEGO Star Wars III The Clone Wars – $7.99

Players will enjoy brand new game mechanics allowing them to create, control and explore in a galaxy far, far away like never before. Promising breathtaking visuals as well as new characters and levels, the game also features the signature tongue-in-cheek humor from the LEGO universe. With over 20 story-based missions and 40 bonus levels spanning the entire Clone Wars era, LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars will allow fans to explore endlessly and laugh their way through the Star Wars galaxy in the most humorous, accessible and action-packed LEGO game to date.

New Story – For the first time, players will experience their favorite stories from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, retold in the amazing LEGO world that fans know and love.

– For the first time, players will experience their favorite stories from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, retold in the amazing LEGO world that fans know and love. Massive Ground Battles – Brand new to the LEGO Star Wars experience, players will take control of battalions of clone troopers against the relentless droid army – building bases, deploying vehicles and calling in reinforcements to defeat opponents.

– Brand new to the LEGO Star Wars experience, players will take control of battalions of clone troopers against the relentless droid army – building bases, deploying vehicles and calling in reinforcements to defeat opponents. SceneSwap – Authentic to the Star Wars experience, a new feature allows players to take control of multiple teams in separate locations. Working together to complete various objectives, players will control each team through the press of a button, while playing in single player or in multiplayer co-op modes.

– Authentic to the Star Wars experience, a new feature allows players to take control of multiple teams in separate locations. Working together to complete various objectives, players will control each team through the press of a button, while playing in single player or in multiplayer co-op modes. All New Boss Battles – For the first time in the LEGO Star Wars franchise, fans will fight against massive bosses as seen in The Clone Wars animated series, including Gor, the epic Zillo Beast and many other favorites.

– For the first time in the LEGO Star Wars franchise, fans will fight against massive bosses as seen in The Clone Wars animated series, including Gor, the epic Zillo Beast and many other favorites. Multi-Layered Space Battles – Players will be able to take off in their favorite ships to navigate and fly through multi-layered combat throughout the galaxy.

– Players will be able to take off in their favorite ships to navigate and fly through multi-layered combat throughout the galaxy. New Combat Abilities – Characters will have more dynamic moves allowing players greater freedom to battle their opponents. Characters will also have new lightsaber abilities including Lightsaber Cutting, Lightsaber Throwing, and Lightsaber Climbing. The game will also feature new grappling abilities allowing players to climb their way through puzzles and defeat enemies.

– Characters will have more dynamic moves allowing players greater freedom to battle their opponents. Characters will also have new lightsaber abilities including Lightsaber Cutting, Lightsaber Throwing, and Lightsaber Climbing. The game will also feature new grappling abilities allowing players to climb their way through puzzles and defeat enemies. Explore the Galaxy – Players will be able to explore exotic locations in a variety of ships throughout 16 different star systems. Fans will play as villainous Separatists, the noble Republic heroes or even as bounty hunters, tracking down characters across the galaxy.

– Players will be able to explore exotic locations in a variety of ships throughout 16 different star systems. Fans will play as villainous Separatists, the noble Republic heroes or even as bounty hunters, tracking down characters across the galaxy. Expanded Force Abilities – Using the Force in all new ways to control LEGO objects, players will solve puzzles, access new areas, pick up and throw enemies – even turning them into weapons.

– Using the Force in all new ways to control LEGO objects, players will solve puzzles, access new areas, pick up and throw enemies – even turning them into weapons. Brand New Clone Weapons, Vehicles and Characters – New clone weapons including rapid fire guns and rocket launchers, as well as all new massive capital ships to explore, such as Anakin Skywalker’s flagship the Resolute and Grievous’ devastating warship , the Malevolence. Players will also navigate through the galaxy in new vehicles such as the Republic gunship, Clone Turbo Tank and even Anakin’s Jedi Intercepter and the Twilight. Fans will also discover their favorite classic characters such as Darth Vader, Chewbacca and Luke Skywalker.

– New clone weapons including rapid fire guns and rocket launchers, as well as all new massive capital ships to explore, such as Anakin Skywalker’s flagship the Resolute and Grievous’ devastating warship , the Malevolence. Players will also navigate through the galaxy in new vehicles such as the Republic gunship, Clone Turbo Tank and even Anakin’s Jedi Intercepter and the Twilight. Fans will also discover their favorite classic characters such as Darth Vader, Chewbacca and Luke Skywalker. Puzzle Solving – The game will feature all new puzzles that reward creative thinking through the use of teamwork and unique building situations only possible in a LEGO galaxy far, far away.

– The game will feature all new puzzles that reward creative thinking through the use of teamwork and unique building situations only possible in a LEGO galaxy far, far away. All new lighting and animations – A brand new engine brings characters to life, giving players a whole new level of control in a vibrant environment, unlike anything ever seen before in a LEGO game.

– A brand new engine brings characters to life, giving players a whole new level of control in a vibrant environment, unlike anything ever seen before in a LEGO game. Split Screen – Improved dynamic split screen for multi-player co-op with jump in/jump out abilities for friends and families to play together.

And tons more!

There are tons of other Star Wars titles to be had, including expansions to games past. There are, of course, other games as well including my personal favourite, Toukiden 2, but let’s be real – you can never have too much Star Wars!

Just like every year, there are tons of deals for players to enjoy. Or, for most – a ton of shiny new titles to rot in that backlog. You know, dealer’s choice. But the Summer Sale on Steam is considered the largest of the year and this year is no different!

