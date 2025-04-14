Star Wars Zero Company Officially Announced

We still have a few days to go until Star Wars celebration in Japan, but EA has decided to tease its planned announcement a little bit early. We’ve known for some time now that Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment have been working together on a new turn-based tactics game set in the Star Wars universe. EA officially confirmed the game’s title today, alongside a new piece of key art. The game is titled Star Wars Zero Company, and the key art features several character types spanning the franchise, including Jedi, Droids, Mandalorians, and more.

From the image, it looks like the new game could be set during the prequel era. We can’t be sure of that, but there’s a Clone Trooper present, and a holopad in the image shows a Battle Droid. Leaked images from the game showed that Bo Katan will have some kind of role to play, but that didn’t really narrow things down, given the fact that the character has been active in the canon from the Clone Wars through the post Return of the Jedi era. We should have a lot more details on April 19th, when EA plans on offering “a world-exclusive first look.”

bo katan will play some kind of role in star wars zero company

As of this writing, no platforms have been announced for Star Wars Zero Company. However, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 all seem like very safe bets. It’s possible the game could also be announced for PS4 and Xbox One, since Respawn eventually brought Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to both of those platforms. Another possibility is Nintendo Switch 2, since EA has been open about giving the platform more support. Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing right now, so we’ll have to wait and see how things pan out this Saturday.

Once we get a full reveal for Zero Company, it will be interesting to see how Star Wars fans react. A turn-based tactics game is significantly different from what fans are used to seeing from EA and Respawn, but the 2 companies have proven themselves to fans of the franchise. This is definitely a lot different from the adventures of Cal Kestis, but that variety could help the game stand out from other Star Wars games on the market. If Zero Company truly is set during the Clone Wars, that’s another thing that could get the attention of fans, since that era hasn’t seen a lot of new games lately.

Hopefully the full reveal for Star Wars Zero Company will be worth the wait. EA has been slowly but steadily building hype for this reveal, which seems to show a lot of confidence in the finished product. That’s definitely a good sign, but we’ll have to wait for April 19th to see if that confidence is deserved.

