Star Wars: Vader Immortal Episode 3 Release Date Revealed

The story of ILMxLAB’s Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series will continue later this month when Episode III is released, and we now know when that’ll happen thanks to a release date announcement. The developers of the virtual reality experience announced the release date for the next episode recently and said this final episode in the series will be released on November 21st. ILMxLAB says it’ll have extended action and will be a longer episode than usual with a duel against Darth Vader eventually taking place.

ILMxLAB’s Vader Immortal has been unfolding on the Oculus devices since the first episode was released months ago. Come November 21st, the series will conclude with Darth Vader taking control of a powerful artifact and eventually crossing lightsabers with whoever’s experiencing Vader Immortal at the time. We haven’t yet gotten a trailer for the new episode, but the one above from Episode II will remind you of what took place.

The tweet below from ILMxLAB confirmed the release date for the third episode. A post was shared on the Star Wars website where director Ben Snow and producer Alyssa Finley offered more details.

“Vader Immortal: Episode III” begins with Vader having seized the powerful Bright Star artifact, and returned to his castle to activate it,” Snow said in the Star Wars article. “Working with your droid companion ZO-E3 and the Mustafarians, you need to get back up to the castle and try to stop Vader before he destroys life on Mustafar. This involves you discovering more about the power of your bloodline and using that to fight your way through Imperial forces as you break back into Vader’s castle. You even have a run-in with a familiar foe from a previous episode. Ultimately, you’ll have to confront Vader face-to-face and try to stop his plans.”

The post confirmed that this confrontation will include a fight against Darth Vader by saying “a duel with Lord Vader is your destiny.”

Amid the development of this Star Wars experience, ILMxLAB has also been busy with another project related to a major series. The studio is the same one that’s behind Avengers: Damage Control, the virtual reality experience where people take control of an Iron Man/Wakandan suit and do battle alongside other heroes.

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode III will release for Oculus devices beginning on November 21st.