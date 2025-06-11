Stardew Valley Creator Just Dropped Exciting New Haunted Chocolatier Info

Best known for his work on the beloved farming sim Stardew Valley, developer Eric Barone, aka ConcernedApe, is hard at work on his next game. Haunted Chocolatier has been in development for what feels like ages, and fans are hungry for more info. In the four years since the new game was announced, Barone has given us a few tidbits to hang onto. Now, he’s taken to X to once again share a short but sweet update about Haunted Chocolatier.

This year, it feels like Barone has really been hitting the interview circuit. While fans are always happy to learn more about Stardew Valley lore, interviewers can’t help but ask about the new game. And we’ve gotten a few new details as a result, including the fact that it’s not likely we’ll see Haunted Chocolatier release in 2025. This time around, ConcernedApe himself is sharing the new detail via a post on X. The developer doesn’t post to social media super often, so fans are quick to hang on every word when he does. And for good reason, because it’s usually something big.

The world of haunted chocolatier is larger than stardew valley — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) June 11, 2025

In this case, the thing that’s big is the world of Haunted Chocolatier itself. As @ConcernedApe shared on X, “the world of Haunted Chocolatier is larger than Stardew Valley.” Though Stardew Valley has stood the test of time, its actual world isn’t that big. Certain areas have to be unlocked over time, and the game’s depth comes largely from its lore, not its world map. But it looks like Barone wants to expand things with his new chocolate-making game.

Fans Eager to See More From Haunted Chocolatier Following Latest Post

It’s not a ton of new info, but fans are happy enough to enjoy this latest treat from Barone. In response to the update, gamers are sharing their excitement for Haunted Chocolatier. As one response puts it, “Bigger world = more chocolate-y goodness, can’t wait!”

Many fans hope that this short post is actually a teaser for a bigger reveal to come. After all, Barone has shared updates and screenshots from Haunted Chocolatier via the game’s official website blog. The last update was just about a month ago, when we got some new details about how the “intuitive” chocolate making will work in the new name. Though an interesting expansion on the developer’s philosophy, it didn’t include any new screenshots. With all this talk of a big world in Haunted Chocolatier, gamers are hungry to see some more development progress images.

I think I was never as excited for a new game than I am for haunted chocolatier. Can we pleaaaase have a screenshot or an estimated release date — Aylin (@_Aylin_n) June 11, 2025

One commentor sums up my personal feelings on the matter, saying, “show us something please times are so tough.” Others are basically begging Barone for new screenshots, or a release date, or really just anything more above and beyond this latest tidbit.

Overall, the dominant sentiment in the replies is just plain feral excitement for this highly anticipated follow-up to Stardew Valley. That said, gamers are more than happy to wait for the quality and depth we’ve come to expect from a developer like ConcernedApe. And as he’s shared in previous interviews, Barone does intend to take his time with the game. So, we might be waiting on Haunted Chocolatier for a while yet. But at least we’ve got this new detail about the game to keep our hype alive.