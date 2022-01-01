Stardew Valley Creator Provides Update on the Future of the Game

Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone is currently working on his new game, Haunted Chocolatier, and naturally, Stardew Valley fans are wondering what this means for the farming sim RPG. Stardew Valley has sold over 15 million copies to date and is still played by many across mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It’s been a massive success for Barone. Not only is it the game that put the lone-wolf developer on the map, but it’s the game that made him a very, very wealthy man in the process. While Barone probably made enough for a very comfortable and early retirement, he’s not doing this. As noted, he’s making Haunted Chocolatier, a game that looks and sounds similar to Stardew Valley but that is markedly different in a few key areas.

As for the future of Stardew Valley, Barone isn’t sure what’s next for the game. Right now, the developer isn’t ready to promise another update is coming, but he’s also not ready to say the game is finished. That said, Barone believes the game is a “very good place” and doesn’t need anything more added to it, though there’s, of course, always room for improvement.

“I have no plans either way. I don’t want to make any promises for more updates, and I also don’t want to say definitively that it’s finished,” said Barone while speaking about the future of the farming sim. “I think the game is in a very good place as it is, so I don’t think it’s necessary to add more to it. But at the same time, there’s always room for improvement.”

Unfortunately, this non-committal response is all Barone had to say. So, right now, we don’t know what the future holds for Stardew Valley, nor does its creator.

